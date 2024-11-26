Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Scottish giants Rangers are interested in landing an out-of-favour attacker on loan and the player has enthusiasm about a move away to secure game time, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Gers have shown inconsistency in performances this season as they find themselves eleven points behind league leaders Celtic.

Boss Philippe Clement had to work with a limited budget in the summer, something which saw him need to wheel and deal to bring in the likes of Robin Propper, Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami.

If the Belgian is backed in the January window then he may lean heavily on the loan market and a player Rangers were keen on during the summer if someone they remain interested in.

That man is Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt, who is out of favour at Elland Road currently.

The striker is well down the pecking order under Daniel Farke and it is suggested that he is enthusiastic about moving for more game time.

Portsmouth, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and two Belgian clubs are also believes to be interested.

Leeds did not sanction a loan move for Gelhardt in the summer and it is unclear if Farke would want a replacement to keep his squad depth intact if the player does go.

If the green light is given then Rangers are likely to have to battle for his signature.