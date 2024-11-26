Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers defender Robin Propper has reflected on his decision to join the Glasgow giants, insisting that he wanted a new adventure and realised that the Ibrox-based club was a great one to join.

Propper moved out of the Netherlands for the first time, joining the Scottish club for a fee in the region of £1.5m.

Lifting the lid on his move to Glasgow, Propper insisted that he wanted a new adventure in the summer and Rangers were a great club to move to.

“I wanted an adventure, so this is a great club to join”, Propper told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur.

The city of Glasgow and its surroundings have also left a mark on the former FC Twente defender, who insists that it is the place he would love to visit as a football fan and suits his family.

“It’s also a nice area, with lots of nature and lots to do for the family.

“In my free time, I mainly go to the parks with the kids, cycle and play football.

“Glasgow is a beautiful football city, which I would definitely visit as a football fan.”

Propper has featured heavily for Philippe Clement’s side since joining, forming a partnership with John Souttar at the heart of the four-man defence.

His team though have struggled and have fallen eleven points behind bitter rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.