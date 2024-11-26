Richard Keys has taken a dig at Southampton manager Russell Martin, terming him ‘Vincent Kompany in disguise’ following Saints’ defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.

Despite leading 2-1 until the 64th minute of their Premier League match against against league leaders Liverpool, Southampton eventually succumbed to a 3-2 defeat at St Mary’s.

It was an 83rd-minute handball inside the box by full-back Yuki Sugawara that led to Southampton’s eventual undoing.

Keys was critical of the Saints’ performances on the day, insisting that the strugglers did more than Arne Slot’s team to hand the match over to the Reds.

Criticising the performances of the Southampton players, Keys wrote on his blog: “Any truth in the rumour that Southampton’s players get the win bonus after the defeat to Liverpool?

“They certainly did more than the leaders to earn them the points.

“I watched with incredulity as the first goal went in. We all did. I tweeted ‘there are no words….’

“It’s one thing having principles – it’s quite another being both naive and stupid.”

Keys also took a dig at Southampton’s under-pressure manager Martin, whom he compared with former Burnley manager Kompany, whose team also suffered in the Premier League last season after he stuck to his style.

“No wonder so many different managers are complimentary about Russell Martin.

“He’s Vincent Kompany in disguise.

“Perhaps he thinks he’ll get the Real Madrid job at the end of the season?”

Southampton, who beat Leeds United in the Championship playoff final last season to reach the top flight, are currently bottom of the table having managed just four points from 12 matches.