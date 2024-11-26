Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Former Everton star Michael Ball thinks that Toffees boss Sean Dyche is putting nails in his coffin each week with strange decisions he is making for the team.

The Merseyside outfit have had a slow start to their campaign and at the weekend Dyche’s men drew 0-0 against Brentford at Goodison Park.

Everton’s draw at the weekend extended their winless run to four games and they are just two points clear of the relegation zone with some tough fixtures ahead of them.

Ball believes that Dyche’s team are playing very poor football, which is hard for the spectators to watch and thinks that the Everton fans are sick and tired of the football.

He thinks that Dyche is putting nails in his coffin with his decisions and his comments with every passing week and pointed out that the Everton boss is losing the backing of the Goodison faithful.

“He quite rightly has a lot of credit for what he did last season, and we’re all thankful for that and how he dealt with matters, but this season I feel like he’s putting another nail in his coffin, week after week”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“A lot of the time he’s making strange decisions and strange comments that don’t align with the supporters.

“You can tell by the Goodison Park atmosphere that he’s losing the fans.

“It’s dire football.

“It’s very, very difficult to watch and I think the fanbase are sick and tired of it now.”

Everton are set to take on Manchester United at the weekend and they have a poor record against the Red Devils, as the Toffees have only won one game out of their last ten meetings.