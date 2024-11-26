Julian Finney/Getty Images

Barnsley boss Darnell Clarke has admitted that it will be strange for Tottenham Hotspur loanee Matty Craig to face his identical twin brother Michael Craig tonight.

Both the Craig brothers were in the Spurs youth academy from 2015 to 2022 before Michael was snapped up by Reading, while Matty continued on his journey at the club.

Matty is on loan at League One side Barnsley this season and has played 15 matches for the Oakwell club already.

Tonight, Barnsley are set to face Reading in League One and Clarke revealed that they joked with Matty that they signed the wrong brother.

The Barnsley boss admitted that facing his identical twin will be a strange one for the Spurs loan star tonight.

“That was joked with Matty early on in the season about that we signed the wrong brother, jokingly”, Clarke said at a press conference about Matty.

“Matty is a great lad, we can see how he has been brought up, that he has had a really good upbringing, a real professional lad.

“Obviously his brother is in the opposite team, which will be a bit strange for him.”

Matty, though, has not featured in Barnsley’s last two matches at all.

He will be hoping to get some minutes on the pitch against his brother Michael tonight.