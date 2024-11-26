Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has conceded the importance of a good home record, which he believes would give his team some breathing space away from home.

Back in the Championship, Mousinho’s team have failed to repeat the heroics from last term and sit inside the relegation zone.

Portsmouth’s home form has contributed to their troubles with the team managing just one win in seven at Fratton Park.

Mousinho, while admitting the importance of having good home form, insisted that it has been similar for them both home and away this season.

“I think it [having solid home form] is important, it is definitely important”, Mousinho told the BBC.

“The way we have played this year I don’t think there has been a huge discrepancy between the home and away performances.

“I think if you take the two midweek games out of it then we played some really good football away from home.”

Portsmouth’s first win at home came only in their last match against Preston North End on 9th November.

Stressing the need to build on that form when they host Millwall on Wednesday, the manager added: “It took us a while to get that first home win at Preston but yes as a general rule you always try and build success on decent home form.

“I think it is important that we try and pick up back-to-back home wins and good performances.

“That’s really the focus for us going into the game tomorrow and the more difficult we make things for the opposition at Fratton Park the better.

“When you pick up home wins I think you have a bit of more breathing space away from home which we haven’t been able to do for ourselves this year.

“So, definitely a really important home game to come in tomorrow to try and get a win.”

Portsmouth saw their last game against Blackburn Rovers being cancelled on 23rd November due to a waterlogged pitch and the Millwall game will be their first since the win over Preston.