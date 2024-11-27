Aberdeen legend Willie Miller has admitted that he has never thought of Dons star Shayden Morris as a key player for the club until this season.

The 22-year-old winger joined Aberdeen in 2022 and played a bit part role in the Dons previous two campaigns.

However, this season under Jimmy Thelin, Morris has been impressive by coming off the bench in games as he did again on Tuesday against Hibernian, where he assisted Ester Sokler’s injury time goal.

Miller thinks that the 22-year-old has been sensational for Aberdeen as a substitute this season and believes that he will prove vital for Thelin’s side if he can produce for the team from the beginning of the game.

The former Dons star admitted that he never considered Morris as an important player for Aberdeen before this season and is sure that other clubs will be monitoring his performances ahead of the January window.

“If you are watching Shayden Morris, seriously, if you can produce that, not just as a substitute, even as a substitute, the impact he has on games is quite sensational”, Miller said on the Scottish Football Podcast.

“You would think other clubs have been looking at him, but I am not sure about his contract situation because I have never thought he was that important to Aberdeen until this season.

“He has changed so many games with him coming on and impacting as a substitute.”

Morris has featured 19 times for Aberdeen in all competitions so far and has two goals and seven assists under his belt.