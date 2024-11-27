Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Celtic vs Club Brugge

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Celtic have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s Champions League meeting with Club Brugge at Celtic Park.

The Bhoys stunned German side RB Leipzig on their last Champions League outing, recording a 3-1 win on the night, and another win tonight would mean a big step towards the knockout rounds.

Club Brugge had their own impressive win last time out as they beat Aston Villa 1-0 and, arriving in Glasgow on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Sint-Truiden in the Belgian league, may fancy their chances.

Celtic beat Hearts 4-1 in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Kasper Schmeichel is in goal for Celtic tonight, while defence sees Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Greg Taylor picked.

Midfield sees Reo Hatate, Arne Engels and Callum McGregor line up, with Nicolas Kuhn, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi leading the attack.

Brendan Rodgers can shake things up with changes if needed and his options include James Forrest and Adam Idah.

Celtic Team vs Club Brugge

Schmeichel, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Trusty, Taylor, McGregor, Hatate, Engels, Kuhn, Maeda, Kyogo

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Scales, Palma, Idah, Valle, Yang, McCowan, Nawrocki, Bernardo, Forrest, Ralston, Welsh