George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Luton Town

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has picked his side to play host to Luton Town at Elland Road in the Championship this evening.

Visitors Luton have found life back in the Championship tough since being relegated from the Premier League and sit a lowly 16th in the table, having lost half of their 16 games so far.

They edged out Hull City 1-0 at the weekend, something which cost Tim Walter his job, and now face a Leeds side who know if they win they will go back to the top of the Championship table from their current placing of fourth.

The two sides last met in 2020, with the game taking place at Elland Road and finishing in a 1-1 draw.

Leeds have Illan Meslier in goal, while Farke picks a back four of Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Sam Byram.

Midfield is where Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell will look to control the game, while the attacking threat is led by Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and striker Joel Piroe.

Farke has substitutes to call on if needed and they include Daniel James and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Luton Town

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, Solomon, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Debayo, Wober, Crew, Guilavogui, Ramazani, James, Joseph, Bamford