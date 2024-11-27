Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Julio Enciso has plans to go out on loan in January but the Seagulls are expected to need some convincing.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed minutes with Fabian Hurzeler’s team this season, clocking 84 first-team minutes in the Premier League.

He is not an integral part of the manager’s plans though and is keen on going out temporarily in search of regular action in January.

However, the Seagulls are expected to need to be convinced by Enciso, who they have tied down with a contract until 2026.

In the event they sanction a short-term loan deal, they will first look to tie Enciso down with a new contract.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the option of signing a new contract and then going out next month looks difficult.

Things are expected to be sorted out in the coming weeks.

The Paraguay international moved to England from Paraguan side Libertad in the summer of 2022 and has since featured in 51 games, making ten goal contributions.