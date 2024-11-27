Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies has hailed Blues star Tomoki Iwata as a dangerous player and praised the midfielder for his technique.

The 27-year-old joined Birmingham City from Scottish giants Celtic in the summer and has established himself as a key player in Davies’ starting line-up.

On Tuesday, Iwata scored his fifth goal of the season against Exeter City to help the Blues seal a 2-0 victory in League One.

The Birmingham boss pointed out that Iwata has good technique and believes that the Japanese is dangerous, which he showcased by scoring the goal on Tuesday.

Davies added that the movement of the team helped to set things up for Iwata to arrive on the ball at the right time and in the right place.

“He is dangerous”, Davies told Birmingham City TV.

“He has good technique.

“Obviously, we have seen it on both feet and he keeps it down and puts good power on it, accuracy, so yes, arriving on the edge of the box, he is a goalscorer.

“Excellent for Tomoki, but the main thing with that is that it was the positions that we were all in, the team were in and it allowed him to arrive and score.

“Excellent from his point of view; another goal.”

Iwata has now scored back-to-back games for Birmingham and all eyes will be on him to see whether he can make three in a row at the weekend against Blackpool in the FA Cup.