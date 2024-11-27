Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for a Champions League league stage encounter this evening.

With Liverpool having already won all four of their opening four league stage games there is relatively little riding on the high profile encounter in the new look Champions League for the Reds.

Arne Slot’s side are due to face Manchester City at the weekend in the Premier League and few Reds fans would be surprised to see the Dutchman prioritise that game over tonight’s clash.

Real Madrid arrive on Merseyside on the back of a 3-0 win in La Liga over Leganes, but lost their last Champions League outing 3-1 to AC Milan.

Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal for Liverpool tonight, while in defence Slot picks Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson.

In the engine room, the Liverpool manager selects Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Alexis Mac Allister, while Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz lead the attack.

Slot can use his substitutes to try to rest players for the Manchester City game if needed and options include Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool Team vs Real Madrid

Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Jones, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Morton