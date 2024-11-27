Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has insisted that though he wants to play out from the back he does not need his goalkeepers to be Paolo Maldini or Michel Platini.

Under the 59-year-old manager, Tottenham have adopted an attacking style of football which involves playing out from the back.

Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has played a key role in it all but is now set to be sidelined for a significant period of time after fracturing his ankle in the 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday.

Now as the manager prepares for his side’s upcoming matches, with veteran goalkeeper Fraser Forster in his plans, he has made it clear what he wants from his goalkeepers.

“I do want to play out from the back but I don’t want them to be Maldini or Platini”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“I keep telling our players not to pass back to our ‘keepers because they’re the ones with gloves on.

“Hitting long kicks is actually more difficult, there’s more skill involved.

“I’m asking them to do short passes.

“It’s more taking away the risk for them and having the structure to make it a clean process.

“It’s just about changing their mindset.

Tottenham are in Europa League action on Thursday night when they welcome Claudio Ranieri’s Roma side to north London in a league stage game.