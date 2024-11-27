Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus have ramped up their interest in Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur linked wide man Patrick Dorgu.

Spurs signed the likes of Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert, Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall in the summer but the north Londoners have shown signs of inconsistency.

The Eagles on the other hand brought in names like Ismaila Sarr, Eddie Nketiah and Daichi Kamada in the summer transfer window and they have been underwhelming this season so far.

Now, with the January transfer window inching ever so close, the London clubs are identifying potential candidates to bring in.

Lecce’s 20-year-old versatile wide player Dorgu is a player who has interest from Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Dorgu has received plaudits for his performances in Italy and Italian giants Juventus have been keeping a close eye on him.

Now, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Bianconeri sent a scout to watch Dorgu in action against Venezia early this week where the 20-year-old scored the only goal of the match as well.

It is a sign of Juventus ramping up their interest in Dorgu.

Lecce have set a significant price tag og €40m to let Dorgu go and it remains to be seen if either of the interested Premier League sides will put in an official offer for him in January.