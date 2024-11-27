Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Liverpool are among a host of Premier League clubs to show interest in Bournemouth’s Hungarian full-back Milos Kerkez, along with Manchester United, but the Red Devils do not currently have the Hungarian at the top of their list.

After impressing in his first season in England with Andoni Iraola’s team, the 21-year-old has taken his form into the current campaign.

The left-back has played in each of the 12 Premier League games the Cherries have played so far and has shown his ability at the other end of the pitch by setting up two goals for his team-mates.

Premier League clubs have taken note of his potential and are closely monitoring his progress at Bournemouth.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Liverpool are one of those clubs, though they face competition from rivals Manchester United, who have the Hungarian on their long list of options.

Manchester United are actively searching for a new left-back following the arrival of Ruben Amorim as the new manager and Kerkez has been discussed.

But the player is not one of their top options right now

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United’s stance gives Liverpool any advantage in the race to sign Kerkez.