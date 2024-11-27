Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Steve Nicol thinks Newcastle United are just limping along and have the look of a mid-table side at present.

Eddie Howe’s team have had an up and down campaign so far, losing four of their 12 league matches to sit in tenth spot in the Premier League.

On Monday, Newcastle suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of a struggling West Ham United side in front of their home crowd.

Nicol stressed that in previous seasons, Newcastle’s players showed belief and desire to perform, which he indicated is lacking in the ongoing campaign

The ex-Liverpool man thinks Newcastle look to be limping along at present and very much look like a mid-table outfit.

“A couple seasons ago, when they were flying, every time they stepped on the field home or away, there was a belief, there was a fire in their belly; everybody wanted the ball; everybody was up for it”, Nicol said on ESPN.

“Even the crowd [against West Ham] was a little hesitant as well.

“I don’t know where Newcastle are going.

“Newcastle look to me as though they are a mid-table side and the fact that had they won they would be a couple of points off second is crazy.

“But I don’t know where the real Newcastle is because this version is just limping along.”

Howe takes his Magpies side to the capital this weekend when a match against Crystal Palace is on the agenda.

Newcastle narrowly missed out on a European spot last season, finishing seventh in the league table and they will be looking to find consistency to secure a spot in Europe next season.