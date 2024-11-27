Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Destiny Udogie believes that his team-mate Djed Spence is an incredible player and admits the two are good friends.

After initially falling out of favour with his parent club, Spence had to go out on three different loan spells to Rennes, Leeds United and Genoa.

However, an impressive pre-season with Tottenham this year helped Spence regain his place in the first team squad and he was even given a new contract by the London club.

Since then Spence has played in four Premier League games and one EFL Cup match, with the chances of his increasing his overall first-team minutes being curtailed by injury.

The 24-year-old though has left his mark on his team-mates, one of whom is Udogie, who believes that the full-back is an incredible player and a good friend.

“Obviously I think Djed is an incredible player”, Udogie said at a press conference.

“We’re really close friends, we speak a lot and try to help each other in the game.

“As everyone in the group, you have to help and I hope he can help us as much [as he can].”

Spence’s current contract is set to keep him at Tottenham until at least the summer of 2028.