Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has revealed that Whites star Sam Byram has been always brilliant to work with and is always ready to help the team.

Byram is a product of the Leeds United academy system and rejoined the Whites on a free transfer from Norwich City in the summer of 2023.

Daniel Farke has used the 31-year-old as the back-up to Junior Firpo this season and on Wednesday he scored a goal in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Luton Town.

Redfearn, who has coached Byram during his time at Leeds, revealed that the defender has always been a dream to coach as he is a very good team player.

He also thinks that Byram understands that he will not be starting regularly for Leeds but believes that he will always give his best when he is called upon.

“He has matured. He was always an absolute dream to work with”, Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Amazing kid; he is all for the cause.

“He would sooner his team-mates get the limelight; he is one of them.

“He knows where his place is at the moment of time and knows probably that he is not an out-and-out starter.

“He knows he will get a game every now and again and when he is needed, he needs to be there and he is fulfilling that role brilliantly.”

With Firpo’s three-match suspension, Byram stepped up by delivering one goal and one assist and it remains to be seen whether Farke will pick the 31-year-old against Blackburn Rovers in his starting line-up.