Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Club Brugge star Maxim De Cuyper has admitted that he was amazed by the atmosphere created by the Celtic fans at Parkhead during Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Celtic took on Belgian outfit Club Brugge on Wednesday in their fifth fixture in the Champions League league phase, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The away side took a first-half lead through a Cameron Carter-Vickers own goal, but Brendan Rodgers managed to secure one point with the help of a 60th-minute strike from Daizen Maeda.

De Cuyper, 23, played his first game at Celtic Park on Wednesday and the atmosphere created inside the famous stadium left him in awe.

He pointed out that the way the Celtic fans were singing during the Champions League anthem was impressive and admitted that experiencing the atmosphere at Parkhead affected him as a human being.

“It does something to you as a human being, to stand here”, De Cuyper told Club Brugge’s in-house media.

“The shouting at the anthem was also impressive.

“It did something to me as well.”

Celtic are now 13th in the Champions League table with eight points from five games and next they will face Dinamo Zagreb in the competition as they bid to take another step towards the knockout rounds.