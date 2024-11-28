George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has insisted that the prospect of either Sunderland or Sheffield United regaining top spot due to a Friday night kick-off will have no effect on his team.

A 3-0 win over Luton Town on Wednesday allowed Leeds to jump back to top spot in the Championship following Tuesday’s matches in the division.

They now hold a two-point lead over Sunderland and are equal on points with Sheffield United – the two teams that meet each other on Friday night.

Due to the Friday kick-off, the two teams will have the chance to temporarily replace Leeds at the top, though that is not something Farke is too worried about.

“It has no effect. We are in a top position”, Farke said at a press conference.

“There are five or six teams around us. The Championship is such a competitive league.”

The focus for Leeds will be on their performance on Saturday against Blackburn Rovers, Farke insists.

“Our whole focus is just on us and our performance.

“We know we have to be at our best to give ourselves a chance.”

Leeds have scored an impressive 31 goals in 17 games so far and enjoy a superior goal difference compared to any other team in the division.