Former Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic is meeting Hull City owner Acun Ilicali in London today for talks about taking over the Tigers.

Hull pulled the trigger on Tim Walter as boss earlier this week following a disastrous first part of the campaign which sees the Tigers sitting inside the relegation zone in the Championship.

The club are wasting no time in kicking off the hunt to bring in a new manager and that hunt has led them to Jokanovic.

According to journalist Alan Biggs, Jokanovic is meeting Hull supremo Ilicali in London today for talks over the now vacant managerial role.

The 56-year-old has taken charge of a range of sides, including Watford, Fulham and Sheffield United, while his most recent role was in Russia with Dynamo Moscow.

A former Chelsea midfielder, Jokanovic has managed in Serbia, Thailand, Bulgaria, Spain, Israel, England, Russia and Qatar.

If he gets the job he would be taking over a Hull side that have won just three games in the Championship this season, out of 17 played.

Hull are due to take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside this weekend and whether they might have a new manager in through the door by kick-off time remains to be seen.