Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn is of the view that Tottenham Hotspur loan star Manor Solomon looked really sharp against Luton Town on Wednesday night and did his job well.

Tottenham agreed a loan deal with Leeds to let Solomon join them in the summer and in a sign Spurs continue to see him as part of their plans did not include any option for the Whites to buy him.

After missing the early part of the season due to an injury, Soloman is back fit and on Wednesday played his first 90 minutes since joining the club against Luton Town.

Leeds won the game 2-0 and Redfearn is of the opinion that the Tottenham loanee, despite not getting on the scoresheet, played his role very well in the game.

The former White boss also added that Solomon looked sharp and pointed out that the Spurs winger is facing tough competition in the Leeds team due to their strong forward department.

“I thought he looked really sharp”, Redfearn said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He did really well throughout the 90 minutes.

“I thought he really played his part.

“I said it before that they [Leeds] have the best four wide players in the division by a country mile and there is good competition for places.”

The Tottenham winger has started three straight league games for Leeds and has found the back of the net twice.

It remains to be seen if Spurs will look to recall him in the January transfer window.