Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Frank Leboeuf has revealed that he stood up applauding when Liverpool star Conor Bradley made a cracking challenge on Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe in the first half on Wednesday.

Liverpool faced Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday in their Champions League clash and Arne Slot gave Bradley the responsibility to safeguard the right flank of the Reds.

Bradley came up against Mbappe several times in the game and helped Liverpool to keep Real Madrid’s main man quiet on Merseyside.

The 21-year-old made a strong and well-timed sliding tackle on Mbappe, who was racing towards the Liverpool goal with the ball, which sent the Frenchman head over heels.

Leboeuf stated that he was so impressed by Bradley’s tackle that he stood up applauding the Liverpool defender and added that he loved the intensity the right-back brought into the game.

“Conor Bradley, I mean, that young guy, facing Mbappe, you have to have the pressure and he was so mature”, Leboeuf said on ESPN.

“The old-fashioned tackle that he made, Oh, I got up and I applauded.

“It was fantastic. I love that guy.

“I love the intensity that he puts into the game.”

Bradley helped Liverpool secure a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid and to continue their perfect run in the Champions League by winning five out of five games.

He also became the first ever Northern Irish player to provide an assist for Liverpool in the Champions League.