Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl is justified in criticising his team’s finishing and a mid-table finish for the Owls this season would represent a step forward.

The Hillsborough team registered their sixth win of the season in midweek, beating Hull City 2-0, which triggered the sacking of Tigers manager Tim Walter.

Rohl’s side were wasteful on the night as they could put just four of their 16 shots on goal on target.

Rohl was critical of his team’s wastefulness, stressing the need for his players to “press up, step up, take the responsibility and be clinical.”

And former EFL star Clarke believes that Rohl was justified in his assessment.

The 50-year-old further took time to insist that even a mid-table finish for the Owls this season would signify progress after last term’s struggles.

“He wasn’t wholly happy Danny Rohl”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He was bemoaning poor finishing saying that basically it was more stressful than it should have been, should have put Hull out of sight. And that Is probably a fair comment.

“I look at their conversion rate because he keeps banging on about how bad they are at their finishing. They are ranked 17 out of the 24. So he has kind of got a point.

“There are a number of other teams that have been a little bit more wasteful than Wednesday so far this season.

“But yes good result for them [against Hull City].

“I think this season if they can get mid-table Sheffield Wednesday, maybe just into the top half, that represents a step forward.”

Sheffield Wednesday are currently placed 13th in the Championship table after picking up 22 points from their 17 games so far.