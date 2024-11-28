Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Nice vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has named his starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with French top flight side Nice in the Europa League tonight.

Clement takes his Gers side to the Allianz Riviera stadium looking for a morale boosting win after points were dropped at the weekend at home to Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Nice, who edged out Strasbourg 2-1 at the weekend, have yet to win a game in the Europa League this season, drawing two and losing two of their four matches.

Rangers do not have Ianis Hagi and Danilo in their Europa League squad, while injuries mean Rabbi Matondo, Tom Lawrence, Oscar Cortes and Neraysho Kasanwirjo are out.

Jack Butland is in goal, while at the back Clement picks a back four of Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper, John Souttar and Jefte.

In midfield, the Gers deploy Connor Barron, Mohammed Diomande and Nicolas Raskin, while Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami support Hamza Igamane.

If Clement wants to shake things up then he can look to his bench, where his options include James Tavernier and Cyriel Dessers.

Rangers Team vs Nice

Butland, Sterling, Propper, Souttar, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Cerny, Bajrami, Igamane

Substitutes: Kelly, Tavernier, Yilmaz, Dessers, Dowell, Balogun, King, McCausland, Fraser, McKinnon, Rice, Curtis