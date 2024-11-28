Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League midfielder Craig Burley has admitted that he was impressed by Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley’s performance while taking on one of the best players of the world in Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday.

Arne Slot handed Liverpool academy product Bradley a start against Real Madrid on Wednesday night in the Champions League and he was assigned to neutralise Mbappe on the right side.

Bradley put in an impressive performance coming up against Mbappe and also assisted a goal to help the Reds secure a 2-0 victory.

Burley pointed out that the young right-back showed great composure while displaying his pace throughout the game and thinks that he asserted his dominance over Mbappe early in the game with an excellent sliding challenge that dispossessed him in the Liverpool box.

The former top-flight star also stated that he was impressed by how Bradley looked unfazed while taking on one of the best players in the world, Mbappe, throughout the game.

“I thought, not that it is a surprise because we have seen him play before many, many times as a youngster, Conor Bradley [played well]”, Burley said on ESPN.

“I thought he made his mark early on with that old-fashioned challenge on Mbappe and took the man and took the ball, took the lot.

“He showed great pace; he showed great composure on that side.

“Bearing in mind that he was up against the supposed best player in the world, didn’t faze him at all.”

Bradley made his fourth start of the campaign for Liverpool and he will be hoping to start against Manchester City at the weekend, fitness permitting.