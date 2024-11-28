Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Roma

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Italian giants Roma in the Europa League this evening.

Spurs thrashed Manchester City 4-0 at the weekend and it marked a return to winning ways after back to back defeats.

Spurs sit comfortably in the Europa League table with three wins from their four league stage games and start as favourites to get another win tonight.

Visitors Roma have won just one of their four Europa League matches and are now bossed by experienced tactician Claudio Ranieri; they arrive in north London on the back of a 1-0 loss at Napoli at the weekend.

Fraser Forster is between the sticks for Tottenham tonight, while in defence Ange Postecoglou picks Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Archie Gray as a four.

Midfield sees Spurs field Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking threat.

Postecoglou has options to turn to off the bench if needed, including Timo Werner and Lucas Bergvall.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Roma

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Sarr, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Substitutes: Austin, Whiteman, Udogie, Hardy, King, Bissouma, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Werner