Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Napoli are considering offering Alessio Zerbin in order to drive the price for Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace-linked star Patrick Dorgu down as the battle for the Lecce man heats up.

Despite bringing in a host of talents in the summer transfer window, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham have their eye on Dorgu, who can operate down the right hand side.

The 20-year-old Danish winger has turned some heads with his performances for Leece in Serie A already this season.

Dorgu has no shortage of suitors in Serie A, as Italian giants Juventus and Napoli are keen on signing him.

Premier League outfit Crystal Palace, who are struggling this season, are also admirers of Dorgu and currently monitoring his situation.

It is suggested that Leece want a fee in the region of €30m to let Dorgu, who has a contract with them until 2029, leave.

According to Italian outlet Napolimagazine.it (via AreaNapoli), Napoli are considering offering Zerbin as part of the deal to negotiate a down the fee needed for Tottenham and Crystal Palace linked star Dorgu.

It is suggested that Antonio Conte’s side are planning to make an offer as early as possible in the January transfer window.

However it is still unclear whether Tottenham and Crystal Palace will be ready to match Leece’s price tag for Dorgu.

With Juventus and Napoli being keen to land the winger, both Spurs and Palace might need to act quickly.