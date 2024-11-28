Julian Finney/Getty Images

Paul Robinson has expressed a note of caution around Tottenham Hotspur having to face Rangers, but insists Spurs still have their Europa League fate in their own hands.

Ange Postecoglou’s side twice led against Roma in north London on Thursday evening, but were pegged back twice, with an injury time Mats Hummels goal making sure the Italians claimed a point.

The result leaves Spurs on the cusp of the top eight in the lengthy Europa League table, following five games, and Scottish giants Rangers sit a place ahead of them on goal difference.

Rangers provide Spurs’ next Europa League opponents and though former Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson feels the side still have their fate in their hands, he issued a note of caution on the Gers.

While Spurs were drawing, Rangers were thrashing Nice 4-1 in France and Robinson admits the Gers are ‘different’ in Europe than they are in Scotland.

“Rangers in a European competition are different to their league form”, Robinson said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“For Tottenham to go away to Rangers, you would like to think Tottenham have still got it in their hands.”

In dropping points to Roma, Robinson believes that Spurs need to improve both in their organisation and leadership.

“Spurs have only got themselves to blame.

“From the set-play it is about organisation and leadership”, he added.

Rangers will welcome Tottenham to Ibrox on 12th December.