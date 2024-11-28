Stu Forster/Getty Images

Neil McCann has stressed that Rangers need to focus on improving their domestic form, despite their superb displays in Europe.

The Gers bounced back from drawing with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership by thrashing French outfit Nice 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Nice were swatted aside by Philippe Clement’s men, who were dominant in the clash in the south of France and made a mockery of their lacklustre domestic performances.

The result puts Rangers inside the top eight in the long Europa League league table and gives the Gers every prospect of reaching the knockout rounds of the competition.

In the Scottish Premiership though they sit in third place, nine points off second placed Aberdeen and eleven off league leaders Celtic – and McCann stressed that domestic football is Rangers’ bread and butter.

“Rangers in Europe… Philippe Clement is getting results, but it’s domestically where it is at”, McCann said on BBC Sportsound.

“It’s having to combat your domestic foes.

“They need to get their challenge on and reel Celtic in – and they are not a side who look like dropping points.”

Rangers are back in domestic action this coming weekend when they head to take on St Johnstone in a league clash.

That game is then quickly followed by hosting Kilmarnock at Ibrox as the Scottish Premiership fixtures come thick and fast.