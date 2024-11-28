George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn is of the view that Whites stars Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka epitomise how Daniel Farke wants his team to play.

Leeds’ midfield has been affected with injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, but Rothwell and Tanaka have stepped up and formed a partnership to ease Farke’s mind.

On Wednesday, the midfield duo put in an impressive performance to dismantle Rob Edwards’ Luton Town to help Leeds secure a 3-0 victory in the Championship.

Redfearn believes that Leeds declared their dominance from the first whistle and credited Rothwell and Tanaka for the Whites’ performance against the Hatters.

The ex-Whites star also pointed out that Farke’s desire to dominate matches through boasting a strong midfield is displayed by Rothwell and Tanaka’s game.

“I just think from the first whistle we just set the stall out absolutely brilliantly”, Redfearn explained post the Luton game on BBC Radio Leeds.

“For me, a lot of it evolved around the two centre midfield players, Rothwell and Tanaka.

“I thought both of them were excellent tonight.

They dominated that midfield and they epitomised the way Daniel Farke wants his teams to play because the football was top drawer.”

Leeds are now at the top of the Championship table with 35 points from 17 games and they will take on Blackburn Rovers at the weekend as they bid to continue their winning ways.