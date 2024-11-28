Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Wolverhampton Wanderers expect enquiries, not just from Manchester United but from others clubs as well, for their in-form striker Matheus Cunha, but will not entertain selling the player in January, according to the Express & Star.

Cunha has been the shining light in an otherwise unforgettable campaign for Gary O’Neil’s team this season.

In the 12 Premier League matches he has played so far Cunha has scored seven goals, two of which came in their second win of the season against Fulham last weekend.

Cunha’s form has put him on the radar of multiple clubs ahead of the approaching January transfer window, one of which are Manchester United.

The Red Devils have struggled to find the back of the net this season and despite signing another striker in the summer, they have not been able to solve that issue.

They have identified the Brazilian as a potential target but are not the only club keen on him.

A number of other big clubs are also interested in signing Cunha when the transfer window opens in a month’s time.

However, Wolves are set to stand firm and will not entertain the idea of selling Cunha in January.

The Molineux side view him as a key player and are not interested in parting ways with him when the winter window swings open.