Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin has shown no willingness to sign the fresh deal offered by the Toffees in the summer, according to The Athletic.

The 27-year-old centre forward featured 32 times for Everton in the league last season and scored seven goals.

Calvert-Lewin has entered the final year of his contract with Everton and the Toffees have been hoping to be able to lock him down on fresh terms.

Everton offered Calvert-Lewin a fresh contract in the summer to extend his stay and make sure he is at the club for their new stadium move.

The centre forward has yet to accept the new deal and it is claimed that he has shown no willingness to re-sign for Everton.

If by the time of January the forward does not extend his stay, he will be able to sign a pre-contract deal with any foreign side.

Calvert-Lewin has started all 12 league games for Everton this season but has managed to score only two goals.

Now in the coming weeks, as January approaches, all eyes will be on the Everton star to see whether he will extend his nine-year stay with the club.