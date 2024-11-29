Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Former Norwich City striker Iwan Roberts has issued a warning to the Canaries that they have to look after the physical threat Luton Town will pose with Elijah Adebayo and Carlton Morris.

Norwich returned to winning ways by thrashing Plymouth Argyle 6-1 at Carrow Road in midweek to end a run of seven Championship matches without a win.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side are now set to welcome Rob Edwards’ Luton to Carrow Road this weekend in the Championship.

Roberts pointed out that Luton boss Edwards plans meticulously about how to play opposing sides according to his team’s strength to hurt them.

The ex-Canaries star also warned the Carrow Road outfit about the threat former Norwich star Morris and Adebayo bring to the game with their physicality.

“It’s Luton this weekend and it will be nice for Tim Krul to be back at Carrow Road – although probably not playing – and Carlton Morris, who is a threat, a real handful”, Roberts wrote in his Eastern Daily Press column.

“They’re quite physical.

“Rob Edwards isn’t this type of head coach who tries to force a certain style of play on his team.

“He looks at their strengths, he looks at how he can affect the opposition and he plans for that.

“They’re quite direct and when you’ve got Elijah Adebayo and Morris up front, why wouldn’t you be a little bit physical?”

Norwich are tenth in the league table, five points off the last playoff spot, and they will be determined to register back-to-back wins on Saturday in the hope of climbing up the table.