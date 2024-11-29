Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has insisted that he is a big fan of Junior Firpo, who he believes has repaid his faith on the pitch, both defensively and in an attacking sense.

The 28-year-old has been one of the mainstays of the Leeds defence this season, having featured in 13 of the 17 Championship games the Whites have played so far.

Farke’s team have benefitted not just from Firpo’s contributions at the back but also from his presence at the other end of the pitch, the defender having contributed towards four goals.

The German manager insists that he has been left impressed by Firpo and has put him in the team whenever he has been fit.

He stressed that Firpo has not had the easiest period of late due to his suspension after the Millwall game, but Farke feels the defender has paid back his faith.

“Overall you know I am a big fan of Junior Firpo”, Farke said at a press conference.

“I have supported him and put him in when he’s fit. He’s repaid my trust with shining defensive behaviour and in the offence.

“Takes more responsibility for the team. Not the easiest period for him. Red card and suspended for yellow cards.

“Not that much of team training, had to train with a smaller group. Not the easiest to stay fit and competitive, but he continued working hard.

“There are no gifts, everyone has to earn his right to play again. Use this chance to impress, lots of competition in Junior’s position.

“Nobody’s name is permanently written in the starting line-up.”

After missing Leeds’ last three games due to suspension, Firpo will be looking to quickly return to Farke’s starting line-up over what is a busy period of games.