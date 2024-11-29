Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United midfielder Joe Rothwell has revealed that he always knew that once he had a run of games under his belt and got his rhythm back he would be able to show what he was all about.

After impressing with his performances in a Southampton shirt last season and helping Russell Martin’s side earn promotion back to the top flight, Rothwell moved out on yet another temporary deal to Leeds from Bournemouth in the summer.

He took time get settled into the new set-up and saw his time on the pitch being limited initially.

However, injuries to Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev opened the door for the midfielder to come in and play on a regular basis, something he thinks he needed to show his best.

“[My confidence] is really high”, Rothwell told LUTV.

“I always knew that once I could get a run of games and get my rhythm back I would be able to show what I was all about.

“Thankfully I have managed to do that. With players coming back now we are going to need everyone now.”

Rothwell also took time to thank the Leeds staff for helping him enjoy his football again.

“Personally now I have really enjoyed playing and thankful to the staff here for giving me that opportunity to enjoy my football again.

“So I would like to obviously thank them and feel like I have repaid them.”

In the 17 matches, Rothwell has played so far for Daniel Farke’s team he has helped set up one goal but his contributions have not been limited only to his goal assists.

Rothwell will hope to be in good form against one of his former clubs in the shape of Blackburn Rovers this weekend.