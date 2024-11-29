Julian Finney/Getty Images

Roma boss Claudio Ranieri has revealed that he complimented Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou for instilling a winning mentality into his players.

On Thursday night in the Europa League league stage, Tottenham Hotspur took on Italian giants Roma at home and drew the game with a 2-2 scoreline.

Spurs took the lead twice in the European encounter, with the help of Son Heung-Min and Brennan Johnson, but failed to protect their advantage on both occasions.

However, Roma boss Ranieri was impressed with Tottenham and revealed that he complimented Postecoglou after the game for instilling a winning mentality into his Spurs team.

The veteran tactician also stated that Tottenham’s team spirit caught his attention and pointed out that Spurs have good sprinters.

“They have incredible sprinters”, Ranieri was quoted as saying by Roma’s official site.

“I complimented their coach, I like the spirit of his team and the mentality he’s instilled; they always try to win.

“We did well, often switching the direction of our attack, even if we weren’t as precise in delivering the final ball until we managed to do so.”

With Thursday’s draw, Tottenham are ninth in the Europa League table with ten points from five games.

Roma meanwhile sit 21st in the league stage table and are inside the zone which would put them into the playoff round.