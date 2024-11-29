Derby County boss Paul Warne has revealed that he has watched Sheffield Wednesday live several times this season and knows all about the threats they possess.

The Rams lost their last game against Swansea City at home and now they are set to welcome Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday will come to Pride Park on the back of a 2-0 win over Hull City in the midweek and they will be determined to continue their winning momentum against Derby.

Warne pointed out that the Owls have signed some good athletic players that can cause problems for the teams in the Championship and revealed that he is well aware of the strength of their squad.

The Derby boss has spent the time to watch Sheffield Wednesday live this term and feels well prepared for the challenge.

“They have made a couple of really good signings and they’ve just sort of strengthened up”, Warne told Rams TV.

“I think they are just a bit more athletic than they were previously, which causes problems in every league, but even more so in this league.

“I think they played really well; I only saw them play live last week.

“I saw them play live against Norwich; I saw them play live against Cardiff, so I have seen a lot of them this year and I am well aware of a lot of their threats.

“A couple obviously I have relationships with and a couple of them I have tried to sign on three different occasions, so I am well aware of their squad, the strength of their squad and the enormity of the game for ours.”

Derby have not lost to Sheffield Wednesday at Pride Park in their last 14 meetings and the Owls have a tough record to change on Saturday.