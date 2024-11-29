George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn has claimed that Whites star Daniel James is the best attacking player in the Championship right now.

The 27-year-old winger missed the early part of the season due to a hamstring injury, but since his return to the pitch, he has been impressive for Leeds.

On Wednesday evening in the Championship, James came off the bench in the 69th minute and scored Leeds’ third goal in the game against Luton Town, which they won 3-0.

Redfearn, who was impressed by James’ display, thinks that the Wales international is undoubtedly the best attacking player in the division and added that he is showing best for the Whites.

He thinks that James has shown his quality inconsistently throughout his career but believes that in Leeds he has found a place where he can enjoy his football.

“He is the best attacking player in the Championship without a shadow of a doubt”, Redfearn said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I don’t think you can doubt that.

“People have obviously seen that sort of pedigree in his career on and off throughout and I think what he has done here is he has found the place where he can relax and enjoy his football and we are seeing the best of him now.”

James has scored twice and registered two assists since his return from injury and the Whites faithful will be hoping that he can continue his form over the busy festive period of games.