Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Leeds United summer signing Joe Rothwell believes that though some of the players still new to the English Championship scene are not used to playing through Christmas, they should be able to adapt and he is standing by to help.

Players such as Ao Tanaka, Isaac Schmidt and Largie Ramazani arrived at Elland Road from clubs in Germany, Switzerland and Spain, respectively, in the summer.

No domestic football is played in those countries during the Christmas and new year period and the busy festive schedule in England is new to them.

Rothwell, who has played all his football in England so far, insists that he is there to help his team-mates if they do need any guidance during a time when games will come thick and fast.

“Obviously, it [the busy festive schedule] is new for a few of the lads”, Rothwell told LUTV.

“A few of the lads who have played abroad usually get their winter breaks or get their time off.

“But for us it is normal, we just play all through Christmas and yes it is something you get used to.

“So if the lads need some advice I am there to try and give them a bit of advice and help them.

“But you’ve seen how they’ve adapted coming over here I am sure they will find it quite easy.”

The Whites are scheduled to play as many as eight games between 1st December and 4th January – four of which will be played within the space of ten days starting from 26th December.