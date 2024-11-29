Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst a host of Premier League sides keen on Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens, but could be disappointed if they want him now.

A product of Manchester City’s youth academy, Gittens left the Sky Blues in 2020 for Germany and worked his way through Dortmund’s youth set-up.

His performances both in the Bundesliga and the Champions League this season have been impressive, allowing him to catch the attention of top Premier League sides.

Gittens is wanted by Liverpool and Tottenham, along with Chelsea and Arsenal, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland.

Some of the clubs have even started initial talks to get clarity on what they would need to sign Gittens in the future.

Premier League sides are set to be disappointed though if they move soon as Gittens has no desire to leave Dortmund.

Gittens believes he is in the best place and feels settled at Dortmund.

Gittens’ camp have also maintained a healthy relationship with the club, giving last season’s Champions League finalists an advantage.

His deal is also set to run for another four years.

Gittens does see himself playing in the Premier League in the future, but English sides look set to have to wait.