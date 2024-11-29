Getty Images

There is no truth to talk that Liverpool have approached Eintracht Frankfurt regarding a possible move for prolific striker Omar Marmoush, according to The Athletic.

Liverpool have had a quiet summer transfer window in Arne Slot’s first season and only brought Federico Chiesa to strengthen their forward department.

It has been suggested that Slot wants to add competition for Darwin Nunez in the striker department, while Mohamed Salah’s future remains under the scanner and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Marmoush has been repeatedly linked with the Reds.

Marmoush is having a fantastic season with Eintracht Frankfurt, scoring 15 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Eintracht Frankfurt are expected to lose him at some point given the level of his displays and it has been suggested in some quarters that Liverpool are in touch with the Germans.

However, there is no truth to talk that Liverpool have touched base with Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Liverpool may well be keen on Marmoush, they have not formalised that by speaking with the Bundesliga club.

Eintracht Frankfurt CEO Timmo Hardung has also denied having any discussions with Liverpool.

Marmoush has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until June 2027.

The German side would rather not sell him in the approaching January transfer window.