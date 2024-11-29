Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski has revealed he has even cut back on his phone use in a bid to make sure his energy levels are top notch.

The 24-year-old has been one of Ange Postecoglou’s most trusted players this season and has repaid the faith shown in him by flourishing in any role he has been asked to perform on the pitch.

In his 12 Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season, Kulusevski has made five goal contributions and has helped his team-mates in the Europa League as well.

The Swedish international also occupies third spot in the league for the overall distance run, trailing only to Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes and Bournemouth’s Lewis Cook.

Kulusevski is determined to make sure he is in top shape and is doing nothing which might affect his energy levels, which means even his phone usage has had to be cut.

“I do a lot. I eat very well, I drink a lot, I sleep as much as possible [and] I try not to stay on my phone. Everything that gives me energy – I do it”, Kulusevski was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Like you said, it is difficult every three days to play 90 minutes but I do as much as possible.

“I try to do a lot of recovery, including ice every day so it is a lot of things.”

The Sweden international is clear that he only has one career and he wants to make sure he squeezes every drop out of it.

“I have just one life, one career – I just want to maximise it as much as possible.

“When I am done with this, I will have no regrets.

“I am just giving everything I have now and we will see what it will take but I want to improve and see how far I can go.”

Tottenham thrashed Manchester City 4-0 last weekend and now, heading into a busy festive period of games, Postecoglou will want Kulusevski fit and ready.