Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton new boy Armando Broja might be involved in the game against Manchester United at the weekend but added that they will wait to see how he does for the Toffees Under-21s today first.

Everton wanted to introduce depth and quality in their forward department and signed the 23-year-old Chelsea academy product on loan, despite him being injured at the time.

With the Toffees struggling in the goalscoring department, Broja has yet to feature in a game for Everton this season due to an Achilles issue.

Broja started for Everton Under-21s on Friday afternoon against Nottingham Forest and completed 71 minutes of the game.

Everton are set to face Manchester United at the weekend and the Toffees boss revealed that he has spoken with Borja regarding the possibility of involvement in the upcoming game.

“We will see how it goes today [against Nottingham Forest Under-21s]”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“We will certainly get him for some minutes today.

“He has done a real lot of background work and is feeling good.

“I have spoken to him about possibly being involved, so we will see.”

Everton will now check Broja thoroughly to see how he has come through the 71 minutes of action and what his physical condition is ahead of the Toffees’ meeting with Manchester United on Sunday.