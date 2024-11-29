Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers star Dominic Hyam insists that his side have shown they can mix it with Leeds United this season, although he knows the Whites will have their moments this weekend.

Leeds are top of the Championship table with 35 points from 17 games and they are vying for automatic promotion this season.

Despite injuries in the midfield area, Leeds have managed to win three straight games and now they are set to face another side with promotion ambitions on Saturday in the shape of Blackburn Rovers.

Blackburn, who have won their last two games, are set to welcome Leeds to Ewood Park and Hyam is confident that Rovers will show a solid and resilient performance against the visitors.

Hyam also hailed Leeds as a top team in the division and pointed out that the Whites have a squad full of internationals and Premier League-experienced players, which means they will have their moments at Ewood Park.

“They are a top, top team with a lot of internationals and Premier League experienced players so we need to be our best”, Hyam told Blackburn Rovers TV.

“We know it is going to be tough and they are going to have some good moments, but we have shown the last few weeks that we can be quite resilient and quite solid, so yes, looking forward to it.”

Blackburn Rovers have lost their last two games at Ewood Park without scoring a single goal and will need to be at their best to avoid a third straight loss.