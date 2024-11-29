Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin believes that Charlton Athletic should absolutely not think about sacking Nathan Jones, but feels the pressure will continue to grow if the Addicks do not beat Crawley Town.

The Addicks did significant business in the summer transfer window in the expectation that Jones could have them challenging for promotion from League One.

They were able to register their first win in their last six League One matches when they beat Burton Albion 1-0 on Tuesday.

Charlton are in FA Cup action this weekend, away at Walsall, but are then due to return to League One duty by hosting Crawley and former EFL striker Parkin insists Jones needs a win.

“For Charlton, they’ve just got to beat Crawley next time out”, Parkin said on What the EFL.

“Otherwise it is pretty meaningless going on to win this game [against a side] that [you] are expected to beat.

“So if they do not back it up against Crawley I don’t think the pressure on Nathan Jones will subside anytime soon.”

However, Parkin feels that Jones does have backing at board level at the Valley and believes there is no point in Charlton even thinking about another managerial change.

“But it sounds like he has got the backing and rightly so because there is no point in that club changing manager again.

“What would be the point?

“He needs a window, he needs a season and see if they can have some growth.”

Charlton sit in 12th spot in the League One table and following the Crawley clash they are scheduled to head to face Lincoln City.