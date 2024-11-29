Julian Finney/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou thinks that when he is gone, everyone will crave his style of entertaining football.

Spurs 2-2 drew on Thursday night against Roma in the Europa League despite leading the game twice and a late equaliser in injury time from Mats Hummels forced Postecoglou’s side to share the points.

Tottenham boss Postecoglou has regularly come in for criticism due to his attacking style of football, which has cost them points several times since he took over.

Postecoglou stated that he does not understand the need for him to change his style of football to become more pragmatic and stressed that he will continue to push his side to play differently.

He pointed out that Tottenham would have missed out on a 4-0 win against Manchester City at the weekend if he decided to be pragmatic and sit back after the 2-0 scoreline.

The Spurs boss also added that people who are criticising him now will crave his style of entertaining football when he is gone from the Premier League.

When asked about whether he will take a pragmatic approach after the draw against Roma, Postecoglou said in his press conference: “Look, I don’t know how many ways I can say this.

“I understand it.

“Look, there’s plenty of room for pragmatism in walks of life and in football as well.

“But I’m just not interested in it.

“I don’t know why I need to change my approach to be like everyone else wants me to be.

“I’ll continue to push this team to be a bit different, to play football in a different way and maybe when I’m long gone you’ll all pine for my entertainment, and you’ll have had your fill of pragmatism.

“But look, if we were pragmatic I’d say at 2-0 up at City away, we’d have probably settled and we wouldn’t have got the victory we did and made it a special moment for our club.”

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Fulham on Sunday before they face Bournemouth on 5th December.