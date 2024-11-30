Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Premier League defender Scott Minto insists he can understand Leicester City fans chanting for sporting director Jon Rudkin to go given how the club have slid in recent years.

Leicester, who recently sacked Steve Cooper and have just appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new boss, are increasingly in big trouble in the Premier League.

The Foxes sit in 16th spot, having lost seven of their 13 Premier league games, with the latest defeat coming on Saturday at Brentford.

The Bees eased to a 4-1 win over the Foxes and Leicester fans chanted ‘we want Rudkin out’ during the game to show their displeasure at the sporting director.

Minto thinks Leicester fans have every right to direct their ire at the sporting director given what has happened to the club in recent years.

He also feels that Leicester look likely to soon drop inside the relegation zone.

“Absolutely [I can understand Leicester fans chanting that] after what’s happened in the last few years”, Minto said on talkSPORT near the end of the game.

“They’ve seen their club go from Premier League champions, FA Cup winners, chasing Champions League, to being relegated then promoted and just in front of the relegation zone at the moment.

“They look like though based on the next few games and their performances that they are going to drop in there quite soon indeed.

“It’s not been good enough.”

Leicester are next due to play host to West Ham at the King Power Stadium, before then high flying Brighton arrive for another Premier League clash.