Chelsea ‘will not sell’ one of their midfield players in the January transfer window and have a clear view of what they would want if he is sold in the summer.

The Blues have had a bright season so far under new boss Enzo Maresca and will go back inside the Premier League’s top four with as little as a draw at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

After having spent heavily under new owners, Chelsea have so far struggled to live up to expectations, though hopes are high that can change.

A large chunk of that investment went on midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who cost Chelsea in excess of £105m to land from Portuguese giants Benfica.

The 23-year-old though is being linked with a possible move to Spain with Atletico Madrid, who are keen on a loan to buy arrangement.

However, according to Spanish daily AS, Chelsea ‘will not sell’ Fernandez in the January transfer window and there is no loan with obligation to buy on the table.

There is no contact at present between Chelsea and Atletico Madrid over such a deal.

If he did move on from Chelsea then the club would want to recoup a large part of their investment in him.

This season the midfielder has made a total of 16 appearances, across all competitions, for Chelsea, with six assists in the process.