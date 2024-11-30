Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former Premier League striker Jan Aage Fjortoft as made a prediction should results go Liverpool’s way in the Premier League this weekend.

Liverpool, who boast an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, are due to play host to Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Before then, on Saturday evening, Arsenal, who are fifth, are due to visit London rivals West Ham United.

The Gunners are nine points behind Liverpool and will want to win the cut the gap to just six points, while Manchester City need to respond on Sunday.

For Fjortoft, if Liverpool beat Manchester City and Arsenal lose at West Ham, the Premier League title is heading to Anfield.

He stressed his prediction should be remembered come May.

“IF Arsenal lose vs West Ham. IF City lose at Liverpool…

“Liverpool will win the Premier League…by all means don’t forget this tweet in May”, Fjortoft wrote on X.

If results do go the way of Liverpool then they would head out of the weekend holding an eleven-point advantage over Manchester City and a 12-point lead over Arsenal.